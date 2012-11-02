The pressure is on for Halle Berry to have another child!

When the "Cloud Atlas" actress, 46, appeared on "The Wendy Williams Show" Nov. 1, Berry was quizzed about whether she plans to start a family with her fiance, French actor Olivier Martinez. (The Academy Award winner is already mom to daughter Nahla, 4, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.)

"That's the thing. [My daughter is] asking me," Berry admitted. "Every night we pray to God, and she's so sweet. She says, 'God, please bring me a bunk bed and a baby sister.' And I say, 'I can do one of those things, I know for sure! The other one we have to keep praying on.' What do you say to her when she wants that and can't understand why God's taking so long, you know?"

Berry also explained why she decided to put off starting a family until her early 40s. "I'm a much better mother at 46, or 41 when I had her, than if I were 21 or 25. I was just a little baby, just trying to figure it out, trying to figure out who I was, let alone have the responsibility of trying to help another little soul develop and grow," the world famous star said. "I'm so glad I waited."

Though the former beauty queen may not be ready to give Nahla a sibling, she promised to give her the freedom to become her own person. "I want her to be whatever she wants to be. I want to give her a fair opportunity to decide that without the loom of having to do what I did, or having that choice be made for her," Berry said. "That's what I want."