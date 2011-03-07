Her little girl is just turning three next week, but Halle Berry, who's currently embroiled in an ugly custody battle with ex Gabriel Aubry, admits that when Nahla gets older she might not love every move mom made.

"I'm sure she won't like everything I've done but I hope she appreciates it," the actress, 44, said at the NAACP Image Awards on Friday. "I hope she will appreciate that I dared to be myself and always did what I believed in. I hope to pass those qualities on to her."

Berry, who took home the outstanding actress in a motion picture prize for her role in Frankie & Alice, said she hopes her work "inspires" Nahla. "I hope she's proud of me."

Asked how she balances motherhood with her busy career, Berry said it was a "joy."

"I wouldn't say that [parenting] is the hardest work I do," she said. "I would say it's the best work I do."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Celebrities and their kids out and about

Learn all about Halle's movie career on MSN

Check out the most celebrity-inspired baby names

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Halle and Gabriel in happier times

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest moms over 40

PHOTOS: More unfriendly celebrity exes