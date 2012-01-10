Third time's the charm for Halle Berry!

The 45-year-old actress and Olivier Martinez are engaged, a source confirms to the new Us Weekly, on stands Friday.

Over the holidays, Martinez, 46, proposed with an emerald-and-diamond ring from Gurhan.

Berry, who has a 3-year-old daughter, Nahla, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, has been married twice before. (She dated model Aubry, 36, for nearly five years before splitting in April 2010.) She wed former baseball player David Justice in 1993 and divorced four years later. She then married R&B singer Eric Benet in 2001, only to separate in 2003 and finalize their divorce in 2005.

She first met French actor Martinez while working on the film Dark Tide; they stepped out as a couple in fall 2010. He previously dated Australian pop star Kylie Minogue for several years before splitting in 2007.

A source tells Us she "had given up on being married, but she trusts Olivier. He makes her feel safe. He's a keeper!"

