Pregnancy sure suits Halle Berry! The 46-year-old actress, who is expecting her first child with fiance Olivier Martinez, showed off her amazing figure on Wednesday, April 10.

Berry attended a press conference for her thriller The Call at Copocabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil wearing a sheer, sleeveless black top, tight leather black pants and high heels. The actress, who is already mom to 5-year-old daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry, concealed her growing baby bump under the all-black ensemble.

The Oscar-winning star confirmed her second pregnancy on April 5. While in Brazil, Berry joked with E! News about her post-baby plans. "Well, one thing is for sure: I better keep working!" she said. "With another baby on the way, Mama cannot take time off!"

After giving birth to Nahla, Berry said she took off "a good four years." But this time, she joked, "When I have the baby, I'll keep walking!"

In an interview with CNN earlier this week, Berry admitted that her pregnancy was not planned.

"This has been the biggest surprise of my life, to tell you the truth," she said. "Thought I was kind of past the point where this could be a reality for me. So it's been a big surprise and the most wonderful."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Halle Berry on Second Pregnancy: "Mama Cannot Take Time Off!"