Halle Berry was hospitalized in Los Angeles late Tuesday night after an injury on the set of her new film The Hive, TMZ reports.

The Oscar-winning actress, 45, hit her head on concrete after falling, the site reports, and was transported via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

PHOTOS: Halle's stunning red carpet style

The New Year's Eve star is mom to Nahla, her four-year-old daughter with ex beau, Canadian model Gabriel Aubry. Us Weekly broke news earlier this year that the twice-divorced star is engaged to French actor Olivier Martinez.

PHOTOS: Celeb health scares

"Who knew? I swore [marriage] off, right?" Berry joked of her wedding plans in April. "Never say never, people!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Halle Berry Rushed to Hospital After Accident on Set: Report