Halle Berry brought her pregnancy glow to the Happiest Place on Earth!

The 46-year-old pregnant actress treated her 5-year-old daughter, Nahla, to a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, May 25.

The mother-daughter duo were photographed enjoying the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage together. Berry, who is expecting her first child with fiance Olivier Martinez, showed off her growing baby bump while exiting the ride.

The Oscar-winning star wore a black maxi dress that hugged her pregnancy curves and flat sandals to walk around the park. Her adorable daughter kept cool in a striped tank top and short leggings.

The "X-Men: Days of Future Past" actress recently told Entertainment Tonight that her second pregnancy is a "miracle." "I feel really happy," she said. "It's one of the best things that happened in my life, for sure."

