Richard Anthony Franco, the man arrested for allegedly showing up at Halle Berry's home several times, was officially charged today with felony stalking.

According to Deputy District Attorney Wendy Degall with the Target Crimes Unit, the 27-year-old Franco was scheduled to be arraigned today at Foltz Criminal Justice Center. He was charged with one felony count of stalking. Already a convicted felon after pleading no contest in June to a misdemeanor battery charge, he is facing up to three years in state prison if convicted.

Halle has already filed a restraining order against Franco, detailing in civil court papers released yesterday three different incidents of the alleged stalker trespassing on her property over the last few days. She describes the frightening incidents when Franco allegedly showed up at her house, stating, "All of a sudden I sensed someone behind me and turned to see the same intruder standing less than a foot behind me, staring at me through the glass kitchen door. Panicking and in fear of my life, I turned my body and quickly hit the deadbolt lock on the glass door. I grabbed my phone and ran as fast as I could upstairs, slamming each door behind me as I ran. I got upstairs to a safe place, locked myself inside and dialed 911."

The Academy Award-winning actress is undoubtedly shaken up by the recent incidents, stating in the papers, "This person has invaded and trampled upon the most fundamental sense of security I have … I am extremely frightened. He has terrorized me and my family."

