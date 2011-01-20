Halle Berry's ex is heading down the aisle a second time!

Musician Eric Benet, whose three-year marriage to the Oscar winner, 44, ended in 2003 after he cheated, proposed to girlfriend of three years Manuela Testolini in November.

"They are engaged and very happy," a rep for the "Never Want to Live Without You" singer -- who has an 18-year-old daughter India, from a previous relationship -- tells Usmagazine.com.

Testolini, who was wed to Prince from 2001 to 2006, flashed some sparkly bling on her wedding finger at an event in November (see left).

Benet, 44, and Testolini, who live together in L.A., have yet to set a wedding date.

More on Wonderwall:

Jesse James and Kat Von D get engaged

See what Halle was up to before the Golden Globes

Hookups & Breakups 2010

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: See what other stars are set to tie the knot

PHOTOS: Check out these celeb engagement rings