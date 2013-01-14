When you've got it, flaunt it! Halle Berry showed off her famous physique in a diaphanous blush-and-fuschia one-shoulder Atlier Versace gown at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 13.

The 46-year-old Cloud Atlas actress slipped on a pair of sky-high nude Louboutin pumps and some Madstone earrings and metal bangles to top off her floral-fairy look.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2013: What the stars wore!

But Berry's strategic cut-out drapery had some fashion critics scratching their heads, while her leg-baring slit gave Angelina Jolie's revealing black Versace gown from last year's Oscars a run for its money.

Tell Us: What did you think of Halle Berry's colorful red carpet gown?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Halle Berry's Patterned, One-Shouldered Versace Gown: Love It or Hate It?