Geri Halliwell has echoed her former bandmate Melanie Chisholm's calls for a Spice Girls reunion performance to launch London's 2012 Olympic Games.

Chisholm previously admitted she'd love to reunite the girl group, which also includes pregnant stars Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton, to sing at the Opening Ceremony, which will be directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle.

And Halliwell is in favor of the plan, insisting the Wannabe hitmakers are the perfect band to represent Great Britain.

She says, "The Spice Girls are part of me and always will be. If it happened and felt natural and right, then I'm always open to singing with the other girls.

"Singing at the Games is a great idea and would be an amazing opportunity -- and it's a sign the Brits are back. This is our time. Everything is circular and now there's a British pop revival.

"It needs to put itself back on the map on a world stage. This is our opportunity to show that British music, which has led and dominated the world, should do, always."