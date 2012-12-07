Well hello, handsome!

Gabriel Aubry -- who this time one week ago was still sporting a black eye -- stepped out in L.A. Friday, Dec. 6, looking his usual hunky self.

Last week, the French-Canadian model, 37, wasn't quite so ready for his closeup, hiding serious bruises behind his aviator shades as he spent time with 4-year-old daughter Nahla. The reason for his injuries? Nahla's soon-to-be stepdad, Olivier Martinez.

On Thanksgiving, Aubry and Martinez were involved in a knockdown, drag-out fight outside of Halle Berry's home over Berry and Aubry's little girl. (The pair had been involved in a bitter custody battle ever since their April 2010 split.)

Following the altercation, the Cloud Atlas star, 46, was granted an emergency protective order against Aubry, to prevent him from seeing her, Martinez, or Nahla. Aubry responded in kind by seeking out his own restraining order against Martinez.

Less than one week later, however, Aubry and Berry managed to reach a speedy, "amicable agreement" over the care of their child, according to a written statement released by Berry's attorney, Blair Berk. No other details regarding the terms of their settlement were made available, although a source close to the Oscar winner tells Us Weekly she and Aubry called the truce for the sake of their little girl's well-being.

"They didn't want her to be negatively affected," the insider explains. Echoes another source, "They're keeping the peace for her."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Handsome Gabriel Aubry Steps Out Bruise-Free One Week After Custody Agreement