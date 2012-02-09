COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- TV personality Jack Hanna says he's shocked Ohio lawmakers haven't yet passed a bill to regulate exotic animals, and he's asking what it will take to get it accomplished.

Efforts to strengthen the state's law took on new urgency in October when authorities were forced to kill 48 wild animals — including endangered Bengal tigers — after their owner freed them from his Zanesville farm and committed suicide.

Hanna says the state isn't facing some "little issue" of exotic animals but rather is facing what he describes as bombs.

Hanna is a former Columbus Zoo director. He spoke Thursday to the Ohio Newspaper Association in Columbus.

Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson of Zanesville had planned to introduce a bill this week but says it's not ready.