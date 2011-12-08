Entertainment Tonight.

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and Grammy-winning producer Pharrell Williams are set to serve as music consultants for the 84th Annual Academy Awards.

This will be the first time either composer has worked on the prestigious award show, which will be produced by Brian Grazer and Don Mischer.

"Hans is one of the most accomplished and creative film composers of our time, and Pharrell is a phenomenal songwriter with an amazing list of credits," said Grazer and Mischer. "This is an exciting and prestigious collaboration that promises to take the audience on a musical journey."

Zimmer won an Oscar for his work on The Lion King while Pharrell acquired some movie music credits of his own, having wrote the original song score for Despicable Me.

The 84th Annual Academy Awards is set to air Sunday, February 26, only on ABC.

