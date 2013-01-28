"Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" fetched $19.6 million in its opening weekend.

Other films opening over the weekend failed to burn up the box office. The Filmdistrict thriller "Parker" earned $7 million, while Relativity Media's ensemble comedy "Movie 43" took $4.8 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters," Paramount, $19,690,956, 3,372 locations, $5,840 average, $19,690,956, one week.

2. "Mama," Universal, $13,088,145, 2,682 locations, $4,880 average, $48,875,585, two weeks.

3. "Zero Dark Thirty," Sony, $9,700,132, 2,929 locations, $3,312 average, $69,803,979, six weeks.

4. "Silver Linings Playbook," Weinstein Co., $9,444,039, 2,641 locations, $3,576 average, $68,908,666, 11 weeks.

5. "Parker," Filmdistrict, $7,008,222, 2,224 locations, $3,151 average, $7,008,222, one week.

6. "Django Unchained," Weinstein Co., $4,946,932, 2,007 locations, $2,465 average, $146,236,758, five weeks.

7. "Movie 43," Relativity Media, $4,805,878, 2,023 locations, $2,376 average, $4,805,878, one week.

8. "Gangster Squad," Warner Bros., $4,278,235, 2,590 locations, $1,652 average, $39,725,102, three weeks.

9. "Les Miserables," Universal, $4,221,055, 2,210 locations, $1,910 average, $137,546,205, five weeks.

10. "Broken City," Fox, $4,019,558, 2,622 locations, $1,533 average, $15,289,547, two weeks.

11. "Lincoln," Disney, $3,863,689, 1,909 locations, $2,024 average, $167,051,523, 12 weeks.

12. "The Hobbit: an Unexpected Journey," Warner Bros., $3,385,361, 1,675 locations, $2,021 average, $293,323,831, 7 weeks.

13. "A Haunted House," Open Road Films, $3,244,017, 2,002 locations, $1,620 average, $35,439,998, 3 weeks.

14. "Life of Pi," Fox, $2,587,148, 941 locations, $2,749 average, $103,427,508, 10 weeks.

15. "Parental Guidance," Fox, $2,502,684, 1,736 locations, $1,442 average, $70,845,497, five weeks.

16. "The Last Stand," Lionsgate, $2,150,562, 2,913 locations, $738 average, $10,684,507, two weeks.

17. "The Impossible," Summit, $1,935,638, 782 locations, $2,475 average, $13,297,393, six weeks.

18. "Argo," Warner Bros., $1,812,358, 635 locations, $2,854 average, $117,568,785, 16 weeks.

19. "Quartet," Weinstein Co., $1,159,032, 163 locations, $7,111 average, $1,699,861, three weeks.

20. "Race 2," UTV, $884,757, 153 locations, $5,783 average, $884,757, one week.

___

Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by News Corp.; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.