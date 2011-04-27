Happy Bikini Birthday! Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Birthday Suit In Bikinis
One of the hottest stars in Hollywood, Jessica Alba, is celebrating the big 3-0 on Thursday, and what better way celebrate her big day than to honor her sizzling hot bikini body?
From Miami Beach to Malibu, Jessica is famous for showing off her perfect 10 curves in the skimpiest of string bikinis.
After giving birth to her first child, Honor Marie, Jessica bounced back like the bikini bombshell that she is, hitting the beach once again with her flawless figure.
Due in early summer with her second baby, the big-screen babe will surely be back on the beach by Labor Day, looking better than ever.
