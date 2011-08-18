Happy Birthday, Robert Redford!

By Wonderwall Editors

Over the course of his 75 years, veteran actor, director, producer and philanthropist Robert Redford, has built a legacy not only on his talent in the film industry but also on his work to support a variety of liberal-minded causes such as protecting the environment. And if snagging two Oscars, founding the Sundance Film Festival and holding a position as a trustee on the Natural Resources Defense Council weren't impressive enough, he's done all of that -- and more -- while simultaneously causing multiple generations of movie-goers to swoon over his ruggedly handsome smile and famous strawberry blond hair. In honor of Robert's 75th birthday, take a stroll back through time with us to watch in photos as a Hollywood legend was made ...