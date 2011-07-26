Happy 18th Birthday, Taylor Momsen!

By Jen Odell

Back in the '90s, Taylor Momsen was just another wide-eyed 3-year-old, hawking do-it-yourself, faux fried chicken on TV. Looking at the angelic picture of G-rated advertising perfection on the left, it's hard to believe that this kid could grow up to be anything but a demure young woman, ready to use her Hollywood know-how to make the world a better place. And if black pancake makeup, "pants" made of garters and ripped stockings and graphic interviews about sex toys illuminate this world with light, then Ms. Momsen, who turns 18 on Tuesday, is a regular ball of sunshine. Click through for a look back at Taylor's progression from Shake 'N' Bake poster child to the kind of girl that could make Marilyn Manson blush ...