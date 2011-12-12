Between shopping, gift wrapping and caring for the family as the hectic holidays approach, making healthy meal choices is often not a priority.

PHOTOS: How celebs celebrate the holidays

However, as celebrity trainer -- and star of ABC's The Revolution -- Harley Pasternak explains, snacking smart isn't as hard as it may seem.

To keep cravings at bay and avoid unwanted winter weight gain, Pasternak says planning ahead for mealtime is key.

NEWS: More holiday diet and fitness survival tips

"If you're busy on the go, taking care of the family and holiday shopping, chances are you're going to miss a meal, and chances are your next meal isn't going to be the healthiest thing -- you'll have less control over what you're going to eat and when you're going to eat is key," he tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: 2011's most talked-about bodies

For Pasternak's top healthy snacks -- including his best bets when it comes to food found in convenience and drug stores -- check out the video above!

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly