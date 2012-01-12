Harper Seven Beckham Tops Best Celeb Baby Names List!
Oh, baby!
BabyCenter announced its annual list of most and least favorite celebrity baby names. According to voters, Victoria and David Beckham's daughter Harper Seven was the best-named tot of the year, while Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki's son Bear Blu had the least-favored moniker.
PHOTOS: Weirdest baby names ever
Rod and Penny Lancaster Stewart's son named Aiden was a hit with voters, as was Craig and Megan Ferguson's son Liam James, Pink and Carey Hart's daughter Willow Sage and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher's daughter Arabella Rose.
In addition to Bear Blu, BabyCenter voters disliked the name Moroccan Scott, chosen by Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon as an homage to a room in her NYC apartment. Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany's daughter's name, Agnes Clark, was also a least favorite, along with Mike Myers and Kelly Tisdale's son Spike and Danny and Gia McBride's son Declan George.
PHOTOS: What these stars love most about being a mom
Tell Us: What do you think are the best and worst celebrity baby names?
