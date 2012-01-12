Oh, baby!

BabyCenter announced its annual list of most and least favorite celebrity baby names. According to voters, Victoria and David Beckham's daughter Harper Seven was the best-named tot of the year, while Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki's son Bear Blu had the least-favored moniker.

PHOTOS: Weirdest baby names ever

Rod and Penny Lancaster Stewart's son named Aiden was a hit with voters, as was Craig and Megan Ferguson's son Liam James, Pink and Carey Hart's daughter Willow Sage and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher's daughter Arabella Rose.

PHOTOS: Babies of the year

In addition to Bear Blu, BabyCenter voters disliked the name Moroccan Scott, chosen by Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon as an homage to a room in her NYC apartment. Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany's daughter's name, Agnes Clark, was also a least favorite, along with Mike Myers and Kelly Tisdale's son Spike and Danny and Gia McBride's son Declan George.

PHOTOS: What these stars love most about being a mom

Tell Us: What do you think are the best and worst celebrity baby names?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly