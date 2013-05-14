NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Husband-wife duo Shovels & Rope is the top nominee for this year's Americana Honors & Awards, but longtime favorites Buddy Miller and Emmylou Harris lurk nearby.

Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent earned four nominations, including album, song and emerging artist of the year. Miller, the Americana Music Association's most-awarded artist, and Harris have three nominations apiece.

The awards will be held Sept. 18 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The nominations were announced Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Miller and Harris were nominated for top honor artist of the year with Dwight Yoakam and Richard Thompson.

The Lumineers' omnipresent hit "Ho Hey" is among the nominees for song of the year with Shovels & Ropes' "Birmingham," JD McPherson's "North Side Gal" and Thompson's "Good Things Happen to Bad People."

___

Online:

http://americanamusic.org