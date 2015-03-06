Harrison Ford remains hospitalized after his scary plane crash, but he is expected to make a "full recovery," the actor's rep told Us Weekly.

The cinematic icon suffered fairly severe facial and scalp lacerations when he crash landed his 2-seater airplane on a golf course on March 5, but those cuts should heal nicely, according to a surgeon.

"The principles are going to be the same for any type of traumatic accident like this," Dr. Anu Bajaj, vice chair of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons Public Education Committee, told PEOPLE. "You need to rule out any more serious injuries, whether it's head injuries or spinal injuries, and once you do that you can focus on the more superficial injuries like the scalp and facial lacerations."

Recovery time for facial injuries generally heal both fast and well because of the amount of blood that goes to that part of the body," the doctor told PEOPLE.

There are unconfirmed reports that the "Indiana Jones" star broke his pelvis and ankle, as well.

While not detailing his exact injuries, Harrison's publicist told Us Weekly, "He was banged up and is in the hospital receiving medical care. The injuries sustained are not life threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery."

His improving condition is certainly encouraging, and the outlook now looks much better than what it did following the crash.

Doctor Sanjay Khurana, a spine surgeon, was playing on the seventh hole of the Penmar Golf Course when the plane went down in front of him.

"He was stunned a bit," he told ABC News. "He was moaning and in pain." While speaking to another outlet, he said Harrison was "slumped over in distress belted in."