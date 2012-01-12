NEW YORK (AP) -- Harry Connick Jr.'s latest Broadway venture is ending earlier than he hoped.

Producers of "On a Clear Day You Can See Forever" said Thursday that the musical will play its final performance on Jan. 29.

When it closes, it will have played 29 preview and 57 regular performances.

The production has songs by Burton Lane and Alan Jay Lerner that made its debut on Broadway in 1965 and was adapted into a 1970 film starring Barbra Streisand and Yves Montand.

The musical got mostly poor reviews when it opened last month, leaving reviewers confused. Last week, it took in $584,711 at the box office, or only about 42 percent of its potential.

Connick's last time on Broadway was in a concert show. He also starred in "The Pajama Game."