LONDON (AP) -- Daniel Radcliffe will miss being an action hero. Emma Watson will miss being a role model. Robbie Coltrane will simply miss getting to play a good guy.

The cast of the "Harry Potter" movies have been saying goodbye to their characters on the eve of the premiere of the final film.

When they met the press at a news conference Wednesday, it felt like the last day of school.

Watson says it is still "hard to process" the fact that she won't be making any more Potter films. Radcliffe says he'll "be learning to live with it for a long time."

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" has its premiere Thursday in London and opens around the world next week.