LONDON (AP) — A first edition copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" that contains author J.K. Rowling's notes and original illustrations has sold for 150,000 pounds ($228,000) at a London auction.

Sotheby's said the work, offered as part of a charity book sale jointly organized with the writer's association English PEN, was sold to an anonymous bidder by telephone late Tuesday.

Rowling peppered the book with about two dozen illustrations and many personal annotations, including editorial decisions and a note on how she came to create the game of Quidditch.

Other participating authors in the charity sale included Kazuo Ishiguro, Ian McEwan, Seamus Heaney, Lionel Shriver and Yann Martel.

The funds raised will benefit English PEN, which promotes the freedom to read and write.