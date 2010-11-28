LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Harry Potter has narrowly won a box-office tangle with a fairy-tale princess.

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1" remained the No. 1 movie with $50.3 million over Thanksgiving weekend, closely followed by the animated musical "Tangled" with $49.1 million.

According to distributor Warner Bros., the next-to-last "Harry Potter" movie raised its domestic total to $220.4 million after just 10 days in theaters.

"Tangled" is the latest Disney cartoon musical, with Mandy Moore providing the voice of fairy-tale princess Rapunzel. The movie raised its total to $69 million since opening the day before Thanksgiving.