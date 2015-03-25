Harry Styles cried onstage during One Direction’s Wednesday night concert in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta after Zayn Malik announced that he had quit the popular band. At one point, while Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan continued singing, Styles turned around and wiped away tears, having become overcome with emotion during the concert.

During another part of the show, Payne put his arm around a visibly upset Styles, after Tomlinson had stretched out his arm around an imaginary (and missing) Malik. Hours later, Payne took to Twitter to reflect on the shocking departure of his bandmate Malik. He tweeted around noontime in Jakarta, “So glad to be in bed after a long and strange 24 hours.”

Indeed, it was a strange 24 hours. Earlier, Malik said in a statement that after five years of touring he felt it was the “right time” to quit and apologized to fans for having “let anyone down.” Still, he stated that it felt “right in my heart,” and explained that he wanted to live his life privately like “a normal 22-year-old… out of the spotlight.”

As Gossip Cop reported, Malik’s quitting One Direction caused legions of fans to express sadness and grief on Twitter. Others, however, were enraged and directed their anger at Malik’s fiancee Perrie Edwards. Many called the Little Mix singer a modern-day Yoko Ono, referring to John Lennon’s wife who’s often blamed for the breakup of The Beatles.

