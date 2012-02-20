Scott Porter is reportedly engaged.

The "Hart of Dixie" actor and his girlfriend, Kelsey Mayfield, who have been dating for four years, are planning to spend the rest of their lives together, says a source.

"It happened late January," a source tells Us Weekly of their engagement. "It was during a trip to NYC. They're living together in Los Angeles."

Mayfield, who is a casting director for shows like "The Biggest Loser," met Porter on the set of "Friday Night Lights," where the actor played the role of Jason Street.

Another source recounts to Us the beginnings of their relationship: "When they first met, Scott said he worked on ['Friday Night Lights'] and Kelsey assumed he meant as an extra or grip guy -- she had no idea he was an actual character! They hit it off regardless, and one week when Kelsey was going on a trip, Scott gave her some DVDs of the show. Of course she was laughing when she found out [he was on the show] and called him."

