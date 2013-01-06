NEW YORK (AP) — The publishing arm of the Harvard Medical School is planning a series of short, original e-books on work, parenting, yoga and how to be a surgeon.

The eight books launched Monday by Harvard Health Publications are part of a new series, "A Harvard Medical School Guide." They will be distributed by RosettaBooks, a digital publisher. The books have a list price of $5.99.

Titles include "Your Brain on Yoga" and "Taming Your Child's Temper Tantrums." Rosetta also publishes books by Kurt Vonnegut, Ray Bradbury and Arthur C. Clarke.