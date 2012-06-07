LONDON (AP) -- Andrew Lloyd Webber and Gary Barlow collaborated on a song in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee. But is Lloyd Webber ready to join Barlow at the judges' table on the U.K. version of "The X Factor"?

On that rumor, the famed composer is keeping his cards close to his chest.

"There could be a little bit of `you never know,'" he recently told The Associated Press with a smile.

Whether he joins the judging panel or not, Lloyd Webber has plenty of projects to occupy his time.

He has three shows currently on Broadway, plus he is launching a reality show designed to cast the title role of "Jesus Christ Superstar" in the U.K.