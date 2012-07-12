Now that she's no longer with Scientologist Tom Cruise, The Huffington Post is reporting that Katie Holmes is once again a practicing Catholic.

According to the media outlet, the Romantics actress, 33, has registered as a parishioner at New York City's Church of St. Francis Xavier, which is near the $12,500-a-month Chelsea apartment she shares with daughter Suri, 6. (Holmes signed a lease just weeks before filing for divorce from Cruise, 50, on June 28.)

"Everyone is thrilled to have Katie join us," a member of the church's choir told The Huffington Post July 9. "She has not yet attended a service, but when she does she will be welcomed with open arms."

While Holmes' rep has not commented on The Huffington Post's report, the parish released a statement on its official website July 12. "While we cannot comment on Ms. Holmes in particular, St. Francis Xavier is a church that strives to carry out the mission of the Gospels by creating a safe, warm, welcoming, and friendly environment for people from all walks of life to practice their Catholic faith."

"We have a vibrant, parishioner-driven community in which the Sacraments are celebrated with joyful reverence, along with an active outreach ministry to those in need. . . Those who attend St. Francis Xavier call this their 'spiritual home' where all are welcome."

Holmes -- who was raised Catholic in Ohio -- was pressured to convert to Cruise's beloved Scientology before tying the knot, multiple sources recently told Us Weekly. As Holmes became increasingly distant from the religion, she bristled at her then-husband's insistence that Suri be homeschooled by the churches teachers, according to an insider. "She wanted Suri to go to normal school with regular kids."

