Last week, Kim Kardashian wondered, "Can't I just live my whole year dating a ton of people and doing whatever I want?" The answer is apparently yes.

Life & Style says that the seemingly short-attention-span (and not pregnant) starlet has given the heave-ho to tall drink of Canadian water Gabriel Aubry after just a few weeks of togetherness.

"Kim feels like Gabriel was just using her for her fame," snipes an insider of the pair, who made a flirty public debut at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Nov. 21.

"They still talk," a source adds to People mag. "They were getting to know each other, but realized they might be better off just being friendly."

Another spy pipes in to Us that the romance was "moving too fast."

Aubry's age was also said to be a sticking point. Kardashian, 30, says the L&S source, wants someone younger than the 34-year-old model (and Halle Berry ex), "so she's decided to stop seeing him."

She's now allegedly gunning for 25-year-old New Jersey Nets player Kris Humphries, who is at least well-suited, moniker-wise (plus, his sisters, like Kim's, have names that begin with the letter "K").

Kardashian caught the NBA-er in action from courtside seats on Nov. 28, a few days after Aubry joined her family for Thanksgiving. She also reportedly rendezvoused with Humphries for dinner on Dec. 5 at a Garden State eatery.

"Kim likes him much more than Gabriel," relays the source. "He's normal, so much fun and cute. He's perfect for what Kim wants right now, which is some fun dates and some fun times ... There's a real spark between them."

Of course, just days ago, spies were blabbing to the tabloids about how much she had in common with Aubry.

Kim "is just what Gabriel is looking for," a mole tattled to Us. "She's gorgeous, smart, successful. They're closer in age and both want to get married and have kids."

A pal added to People magazine that he liked "how family-oriented she is," and Kim hinted to Ryan Seacrest that she might soon meet his 2-year-old daughter, Nahla, a situation that supposedly didn't thrill Halle.

If the Humphries rumors are true, he would be the third pro athlete Kardashian has been linked to this year, following her post-Super Bowl breakup with Reggie Bush and her brief romance with Dallas Cowboys player Miles Austin.

Not that she feels what's reported is an accurate depiction of her social life.

"I could go on five different dates in a month, be photographed with all five of them and I could've never even touched one of them," Kim recently kvetched to Mario Lopez, "and automatically I'm seen as the town 'slore' because I was seen with five people."

