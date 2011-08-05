Scott Disick has long confirmed he's clean and sober, but his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian isn't exactly sure he won't revert back to his hard-partying ways.

In a new clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian, 31, worries when her man, 28, heads to Las Vegas for a business trip.

"I think you should stay here, you're safe here," she tells him. "I don't want anyone to be pressuring you to drink. I just don't feel good about this."

Assuring her that he's not on the trip to "get drunk," the odds of Disick partying hard look favorable when Kardashian drops him off at the airport to his waiting pals who have champagne glasses in hand.

"No riling up Scott!" she warns his friends.

Entering therapy for his addiction issues in 2010 -- bringing reality cameras along -- Disick has been open about his drinking in the past.

"[Kourtney] doesn't really always 100% understand that it's a real disease that I have, and it's not just something that I can turn off and on," Disick has said of his struggles. "But now that I have a little baby [son Mason, 19 months], I don't really want to play any of these games. I just want to be with her and see my son grow."

Check out the clip above for more of Disick and Kardashian's discussion and catch the full episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 10 p.m. (EST) on E!

By Allison Corneau for Us Weekly. For more Channel Surfing, click here.

