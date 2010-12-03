Actor David Hasselhoff says he's thankful his daughter filmed him during a drunken stupor in 2007, because the infamous home video footage was the wake-up call he needed to face up to his alcohol addiction.

The "Baywatch" legend made headlines when footage of him drunkenly trying to eat a burger on the floor of his Las Vegas hotel room leaked on the Internet.

In the clip, his then-teenage daughter Taylor-Ann, who shot the video, could be heard saying, "Tell me you are going to stop. Tell me you are going to stop."

Hasselhoff admits he had been struggling with a booze problem for years and had lost control of his life, until the embarrassing footage turned his private battle into a public one.

He tells People magazine, "Although I was working, I was a complete, absolute runaway train with no control over anything. Thanks to the tape, I realized this was a problem that I needed to deal with.

"When I found out about the tape, I was overcome with an amazing sense of calm. God was basically saying, 'It's time to stop.' I knew why Taylor did it: She was afraid for me. I said, 'It's pretty cool that my daughter loves me to say, "Dad, this is what you look like. We're scared."' End of story."

Hasselhoff has been hospitalized on three occasions since 2009, reportedly linked to alcohol poisoning, and he reveals his fight for sobriety is a daily one after suffering a number of relapses.

However, the 58-year-old insists he is committed to staying clean.

He says, "It's a day at a time, and I'm proud of today. It's almost as if I want to go out and have fun like everybody else, but every time I do, I end up in a resort called Cedars-Sinai [a Los Angeles hospital]. … But I bounce back in two days and get back on my horse.

"It's not about falling. It's how fast you get up. You can count on me getting up. Hasselhoffs don't duck, we say, 'Bring it on!'"

