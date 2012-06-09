CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Television producers are looking for descendants of the once-feuding Hatfield and McCoy families to take part in a reality show that will be filmed in West Virginia.

Bill Richardson is a West Virginia University Extension agent who is involved with casting for the show. He told the Charleston Gazette (http://bit.ly/LaYnHP) that the show will set five to 10 members of each family against one another in a competition to create businesses around their history.

If selected, cast members must prove their lineage to a member of the Hatfield or McCoy clans through a family tree. The warring families were known for violent clashes during the Civil War era.

Richardson says the show's production company has produced shows and documentaries for A&E, the National Geographic Channel, the History Channel, Syfy and MTV.

