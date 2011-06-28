Anne Hathaway confronted her 2011 Oscars co-presenter James Franco after he compared her high-energy performance onstage to a Tasmanian devil.

The duo was heavily criticized after hosting the Academy Awards in February, with Franco subsequently blaming the actress' animated delivery for making him look "stoned" in comparison.

He told talk show host David Letterman, "People said I was under the influence... I love her, but Anne Hathaway is so energetic, I think the Tasmanian devil would look stoned standing next to Anne Hathaway."

Hathaway admits she and Franco have discussed their much-maligned presentation - and she took the "Pineapple Express" star to task over his unfavorable comment.

She tells Harper's Bazaar, "How did I take it? I let James know that a whirling dervish is a more ﬂattering comparison than a Tasmanian devil. I called him, and we emailed a bit."

But "The Devil Wears Prada"" star has refused to let the criticism dampen her memories of their big night.

She adds, "In the grand scheme of things, I got to have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I met great people, wore beautiful clothes. And I got to put on a show. I don't see a downside. Anyone who disliked my personality probably disliked my personality before the Oscars."