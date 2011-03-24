Hats On: Winslet book features hat-wearing celebs
NEW YORK (AP) -- It's hats on for Kate Winslet.
The Academy Award-winning actress has a deal for "The Golden Hat," a concept book meant to raise awareness about autism. It's inspired by a poem, also called the "Golden Hat," in which a hat enables an autistic child to communicate. The poem was written by an autistic boy, who is also the son of Winslet's friend.
The book features pictures of Meryl Streep, Javier Bardem and other celebrities wearing the "magical" hat.
Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that the book will be out in November.
