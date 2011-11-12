HONOLULU (AP) -- The stars of CBS' "Hawaii Five-0" will be lending a hand off-screen to military school kids at Pearl Harbor.

Actors Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Daniel Dae Kim and Masi Oka will be among the volunteers Monday helping to plant a garden at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Husband and wife athletes Laird Hamilton and Gabrielle Reece will also be volunteering.

The American Heart Association Teaching Garden will serve as a hands-on way to educate children about the importance of healthy habits.

The project is part of an initiative to support U.S. veterans through community service.

First Lady Michelle Obama, who launched her Joining Forces initiative in April with the vice-president's wife, Jill Biden, will be speaking at the base Monday during a hiring fair for veterans.