LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A jump roping Miss Hawaii topped contestants in the third round of the Miss America talent competition in Las Vegas, while a swimsuit-clad Miss New York scored honors in the lifestyle and fitness category.

Miss Hawaii Lauren Cheape won a $2,000 scholarship for her routine to "Hawaii Five-O" at Thursday night's preliminary. The talent portion is 35 percent of a contestant's score.

Miss New York Kaitlin Monte earned a $1,000 scholarship after appearing in a Monte Carlo Komplique swimsuit. The fitness category is 15 percent of a contestant's score.

The two join Miss Wisconsin and Miss Oklahoma, who won for talent in preliminaries earlier this week. Miss Utah and Miss Texas won swimsuit in rounds one and two.

The finals are Saturday at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.