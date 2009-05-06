Two unlikely teens teamed up to help host a town hall meeting about teenage pregnancy.

Hayden Panettiere, 19, and young mom Bristol Palin attended the Candie's Foundation town hall meeting on teenage pregnancy prevention for National Teen Pregnancy Awareness Day in NYC Wednesday.

See photos of Bristol and other shocking teen pregnancies.

"It's a topic that's not talked about enough," the Heroes star said. "This is just a human thing. It's natural, it's what everyone does, but most people don't realize how serious things are until it directly impacts them and their lives or the lives of the people around them, and I think this is one of those things where as a young female you go, 'Oh, it'll never happen to me, oh, it happens to people, but it'll never happen to me,' and then it does happen."

See photos of more star surprise pregnancies.

Although the actress hadn't met the daughter of former Republican Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin until the event, she was happy the 18-year-old unwed mother -- she and ex-boyfriend Levi Johnston welcomed son, Tripp, in December -- could serve as a fellow teen ambassador for the Candie's Foundation.

"It's very nice that she's come out to support this, and it's nice to have her," Panettiere said. "Teenagers get to look at her, and she can say, 'This happened to me.' This is all politics aside. She is just a girl out here saying, 'Look, it happened to me -- it can happen to you.'"

See photos of today's top celeb news stories.

Although Panettiere didn't promote abstinence, she said she believes teens should be responsible.

"There's a lot of different viewpoints on sex, and I'm not someone who will ever boo-hoo anything or say, 'This is not right,' or, 'This is wrong,'" she said. "You're going to do what you're going to do, but at the end of the day, it's okay as long as you educate yourself, as long as you're safe, as long as you're smart."