Hello, Hayden! Pregnant Hayden Panettiere bared her growing baby bump with her fiance Wladimir Klitschko by her side during a beach outing in Miami, Fla., on Friday.

The "Nashville" actress, 24, wore a chic blue and white striped bikini while catching a tan and kept her blonde locks up in a high bun. Her hunky hubby-to-be, 38, went shirtless, towering above her in neon green swim trunks.

Us Weekly broke news in May that the couple were expecting their first child together. One year earlier, Panettiere spoke about having kids with the 6-foot-6 Ukrainian heavyweight boxer in the May 2013 issue of Glamour. "I've lived a very big life, and I don't feel my age, and I feel like I was born to be a mother," she said at he time.

"Sometimes people speak about [having kids] like, 'Your life ends; you're never going to be able to do anything again!' And I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'" the Heroes alum continued. "Motherhood is the most beautiful, exciting thing, and there's nothing that I feel like I can't accomplish while having children in my life."

Panettiere's ABC drama "Nashville" is set to resume filming season 3 soon, but it's still unknown whether the mom-to-be's pregnancy will be written into the storyline. Executive producer Dee Johnson hinted at the possibility during a recent interview with TVGuide.com.

"We are going to address the idea of pregnancy. That's as much as I'll say about that," she teased of Panettiere's character, country singer Juliette Barnes. "She's faced with new obstacles, let's put it that way."

