Hayden Panettiere has not shied away from admitting that she's been suffering from postpartum depression, but it's now gotten so bad that she has checked into a treatment facility to help her with her battle.

"Hayden Panettiere is voluntarily seeking professional help at a treatment center as she is currently battling postpartum depression. She asks that the media respect her privacy during this time," her rep said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Just last month, the "Nashville" star, who welcomed daughter Kaya in December, revealed that was struggling with postpartum depression.

"I can very much relate. It's something a lot of women experience. When [you're told] about postpartum depression you think it's 'I feel negative feelings towards my child, I want to injure or hurt my child.' I've never, ever had those feelings," she said during an appearance on "Live! With Kelly and Michael" last month. "Some women do. But you don't realize how broad of a spectrum you can really experience that on. It's something that needs to be talked about. Women need to know that they're not alone, and that it does heal."

Despite her struggles, Hayden seemed to be getting on track. Over the weekend she tweeted a photo of herself, captioning it, "Feeling like I'm #finally coming back in to my own body! mother #daughter #blessing #wellworthit."