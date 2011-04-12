USMagazine -- During her Tuesday appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "Scream 4" star opened up about the very personal question curious folks ask most, which involves her much-taller Ukrainian heavyweight boxer boyfriend, Wladimir Klitschko.

"He is quite a bit bigger than me," the 5'1" starlet, 21, said of her 6'6" beau, 35.

"I get the prudest people coming up to me, and they're like, 'Does it work?' Yeah, it works. We find a way," the "Heroes" alumna said.

DeGeneres, 53, couldn't believe fans would ask Panettiere about her sex life. "I know what you're talking about, but I'm in shock!" she said.

"Where there is a will, there is a way!" Panettiere quipped about sex with Klitschko. She began dating Klitschko after her February 2009 breakup with her 33-year-old "Heroes" co-star Milo Ventimiglia.

"[The people who ask me how sex works with my boyfriend] are very conservative people most of the time but that just have to know," she explained. "Like, 'I have to know; I just have to ask you this question. I'm really sorry, but …'"

DeGeneres said such personal questions were "crazy and rude," but Panettiere defended the TMI-queries: "I don't mind it."

