Hayden Panettiere flashes massive engagement ring from boxer Wladimir Klitschko

Us Weekly

It's blinding! After almost three years of on-again-off-again dating Hayden Panettiere confirmed yesterday that she is engaged to heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko on "Live With Kelly & Michael."

PHOTOS: Hayden Panettiere's best bikini moments

Us Weekly first broke the news of the couple's secret engagement in March, but Panettiere opted not to wear her ring -- or publicly discuss the betrothal -- until recently. Her reasoning is a bit of a mystery, since the rock is enormous -- and stunning!

The 24-year-old actress was spotted walking around New York on Oct. 9, flashing the bling for all to see.

PHOTOS: 10 best celebrity engagement rings

Klitschko and Panettiere started their relationship in 2009, but split in 2011 after distance and scheduling got in the their way. Though the "Nashville" actress then dated NFL player Scotty McKnight from June 2011 to December 2012, she eventually reconciled with her boxing sweetheart, and the rest is history.

PHOTOS: See at what age stars got engaged

In 2011, the petite actress spoke about her relationship on Lopez Tonight. "He's a good dude," she said of her 6'6" boyfriend. "Everyone thinks I'm small, I'm like, 'No he's just big!'" and when it comes to supporting the heavyweight champ, Panettiere takes a hands-on approach. "I'm like the stand out of my seat [girl who screams], 'Hit him! Hit him!'

Apart from McKnight, Panettiere has also been linked to "Laguna Beach" heartthrob Stephen Colletti and her "Heroes" co-star Milo Ventimiglia.

Keep clicking for more photos of the couple ...