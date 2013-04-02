Hayden Panettiere: I was born to be a mother

Hayden Panettiere Glamour kids family Nashville Wladimir Klitschko

By Chris Gardner

Hayden Panettiere has a simple answer when queried about her current relationship with Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko and if he's the man who will father her kids: "It wouldn't shock me!" It's one of the many frank subjects the "Nashville" star tackles in the new issue of Glamour. Keep reading to see what else she reveals ...

On how her parents have affected her relationships:

"They split up when I was 18. There was this whole thing, and my dad went to jail. [In 2008 her father was arrested for allegedly striking her mother in the face.] When it happened, I knew my denying it or saying it was false wasn't going to do anything. People would just say, 'Oh, she's in denial.' My parents are really good people -- they just are not meant to be together."