Hayden Panettiere isn't always sweetness and light. At a recent fundraiser for the Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific in Hawaii, the "Heroes" starlet let Hollywood reporters know just what she thought of them.

"Don't you ever touch me!" she allegedly yelled at one television reporter who tapped her on the shoulder in hopes of asking a question. She then brushed by others, telling them to "back up."

Later, the 19-year-old actress was overheard telling assembled press, "You all make my life miserable." She then reportedly retreated to a cabana with "He's Just Not That Into You" star and Drew Barrymore ex, Justin Long.

Granted, the spotlight may be a difficult place for Hayden at the moment. She recently split with long-term boyfriend and "Heroes" costar Milo Ventimiglia. Still, we think we prefer the happy, dolphin-snuggling Hayden to the testy red carpet diva.