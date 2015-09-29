Open book. Hayden Panettiere isn't ashamed of her battles.

The "Nashville" star opened up about to Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan about her own experience with postpartum depression, and she hopes more women will be comfortable talking about it.

"I can very much relate. It's something a lot of women experience. When [you're told] about postpartum depression you think it's 'I feel negative feelings towards my child, I want to injure or hurt my child.' I've never, ever had those feelings," she said. "Some women do. But you don't realize how broad of a spectrum you can really experience that on. It's something that needs to be talked about. Women need to know that they're not alone, and that it does heal."

Hayden and her fiancé, boxer Wladimir Klitschko, welcomed daughter Kaya in December 2014. Earlier this year, Hayden revealed that she "suffered a bit" from postpartum depression.

"There's a lot of misunderstanding. There's a lot of people out there that think that it's not real, that it's not true. That it's something that's made up in their minds, that, 'Oh, it's hormones.' They brush it off," she said. "It's something that's completely uncontrollable. It's really painful and it's really scary and women need a lot of support."

Despite her battle, she's ready for more kids…. a couple more, actually.

"I'm not going to speak too soon. One at a time. I mean, I would love it if Wlad figured out a way to get pregnant and he could have the baby. We would be going right now, no problem," she joked. "When I was pregnant, he did this thing where he would suck in his stomach and then I would put my stomach to his so that he could feel when she was moving, almost like she was in his stomach. He wanted to feel what it was like to have a baby as close to him as it was to me."

And right now, she's just cherishing the time she has with Kaya.

"This kid loves water. She's never cried anytime we've put her in the shower, the bath or the ocean. She loves swimming. And of course the one time that we need her to not cry is the priest dipping her into the holy water, and this kid is just wailing," she said. "The priest, at one point, he takes a little bit of her hair and cuts it. It's part of the tradition. And she was like, 'Honey, you take my hair, I take yours.' She took his beard and yanked."