"Heroes" star Hayden Panettiere was robbed, the L.A. police department confirmed to Usmagazine.com Thursday.

Find out everything you need to know about Hayden Panettiere

The grand theft -- which was reported Monday -- happened at the star's L.A. home.

"The incident occurred between April 10 and 15 while she was out of town," Public Information Officer April Harding told Us.

See photos of Hayden and more celebs with beautiful brows

TMZ.com reported that burglars made off with $15,000 worth of jewelry, but police could only confirm that personal property was stolen from Panettiere, 19. Although they could not disclose the monetary value of the heisted goods, any report of grand theft involves property valued at $400 or more.

Check out Hayden as a Disney Princess

Reports indicate that there were no signs of forced entry.

RELATED US WEEKLY LINKS:

Today's top celeb news stories

See photos of celebrity mug shots