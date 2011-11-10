Haylie Duff and Nick Zano have ended their three-year courtship, the actress' rep confirms to Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Will Haylie look better after breakup?

The Napoleon Dynamite actress, 26, and the 2 Broke Girls guest star, 33, first met in 2007 on the set of the movie My Sexiest Year.

PHOTOS: Big-time Hollywood splits

"The relationship just ran its course," Duff's rep tells Us.

Zano's exes include Kristin Cavallari and Amanda Bynes. Duff has previously been linked to Nick Carter, Kevin Connolly, Brody Jenner, AJ Discala and Erik von Detten.

PHOTOS: Are these celebs better together?

Despite Duff's heartache, the actress has something to smile about: her little sister Hilary, 24, is expecting a baby boy in 2012!

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly