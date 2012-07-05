NEW YORK (AP) -- HBO is dropping its plans to make a film on Roger Ailes and the rise of Fox News Channel.

The network had optioned film rights to work by media writer Gabriel Sherman, who is writing a book on Fox News. But HBO said Thursday that it's not going forward with those plans, saying it wouldn't be appropriate considering the network's ties to Fox competitor CNN. Both HBO and CNN are owned by Time Warner.

Until a report on the website Deadline Hollywood on Thursday, it wasn't even common knowledge that HBO was working on a Fox film. HBO spokesman Jeff Cusson says little work had been done so far.

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski (MEE'-kah brah-ZIHN-skee) are among the producers of the shelved film.