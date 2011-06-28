MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- The HBO comedy "Eastbound & Down" is going to be filming in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The sometimes raunchy series about a ballplayer past his prime received permits from the city council Tuesday to film there next week. The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports the council was told filming will take place in locations including BB&T Coastal Field, the boardwalk and the beach.

The series starring Danny McBride is about a former major leaguer named Kenny Powers, who's struggling to get back into professional baseball. Season three will see Powers pitch for a minor league team in Myrtle Beach.

Councilman Wayne Gray says he's a fan of the show. During the meeting, he asked if he could make a cameo appearance.